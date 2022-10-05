PM condoles loss of lives during NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition due to avalanche





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives during NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition due to an avalanche. The Prime Minister remarked that rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.





The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;





“It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.”







