EPM to Build 4,000 Sqm Exhibition Space in Munich for Global Excavation Leaders Kobelco

EPM Agency is delighted to have been trusted by Kobelco, an internationally renowned construction and excavation machinery manufacturer, to design and build a new exhibition space totalling an impressive 4,000 sqm.

25 of Kobelco’s specialist machinery will be displayed on site, weighing over 600 metric tons in an area larger than that of three Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The space will also include a purpose-built double-decker building structure, incorporating a 150-cover fully operational VIP restaurant. Two fully equipped kitchens and an outdoor walk-in refrigeration unit for cold food storage will support the restaurant.

There will also be an outside bar area and two shops on site for fans of Kobelco to purchase branded merchandise assembled in the space.

While the space has taken 10 months to design and plan, the assembly will take place over five weeks. Kobelco’s customers and fans will then be able to peruse the exhibition space at construction trade fair Bauma, in Munich, Germany from 24-30 October 2022.

EPM Agency will next be focusing on a modern-designed exhibition stand for Yanmar Marine for the boot Düsseldorf boat show in January 2023, as well as working with a client for Sibos, the global financial services event.