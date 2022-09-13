deltAlyz Ranked 1st in Canada as a Big Data Analytics Solution Provider for 12 Consecutive Months on Clutch.co and Upcity.com

The modern world runs on data. As everything continues to become digitized, data collection and storage have become the foremost priority for most organizations. Collecting and storing data is crucial for businesses because it helps them analyze processes and workflows. Organizations can then use data to generate actionable insights. Organizations, including the smallest ones, can often generate and collect millions of data points. Analyzing and understanding these data points is challenging, particularly without context. That’s where data analytics prove beneficial.

Data analytics is the process of examining raw data points and analyzing them. Doing so helps companies find trends and provides context to the data. Data analysis has become particularly prevalent for most organizations today. Organizations want data analysts to help them discover patterns in data and turn them into actionable insights. Doing so helps organizations enhance their productivity and efficiency, leading to better performance.

deltAlyz is a Vancouver-based business intelligence and data analytics consultancy. The organization consists of a team of experienced data scientists, Power BI experts, and software developers ready to help organizations ascend to the next level with their services. deltAlyz offers numerous services to help organizations achieve digital transformation success. The company’s primary objective is to help organizations capitalize on data collection and storage to make more calculated decisions. As a result, the consultancy also provides numerous cutting-edge technology solutions to assist organizations. Among its various offerings, the company also provides big data analytics to premier organizations, helping them satisfy customers’ wishes before they express them. deltAlyz’s big data analytics services also help organizations with product development and improving business processes.

The company has established itself as the top big data analytics provider. The company has achieved this after maintaining its top-rated position on Clutch.co and Upcity.com for twelve months straight. Clutch.co and Upcity.com are platforms that help connect businesses to B2B service providers they can trust. Upcity has been featured on Hubspot, Moz, and American Express. Meanwhile, Clutch is used by several large businesses, including Intel, IBM, MasterCard, eBay, etc.

deltAlyz has proven itself as an industry leader in big data analytics by ranking first on these platforms for twelve consecutive months.

In conversation, a company spokesperson shared, “deltAlyz helps organizations capture, manage, and process data with low latency. Our big data consulting services can handle unstructured and structured data points. Our goal is to help organizations leverage the power of big data to improve customer experience and raise customer loyalty and revenue. We can help you define your big data strategy and assist you with choosing the right tools to ensure you can convert data into actionable insights. We’ll also assist you with implementing these tools and managing them for your business intelligence strategy. deltAlyz has helped numerous corporations with their big data analytics needs, and we look forward to working with more premier organizations in converting data into actionable insights.”

Organizations interested in premier data analytics services can contact deltAlyz.

About deltAlyz

