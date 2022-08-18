Ahlers and Ogletree’s Huge, Online-Only Fine Estates and Collections Auction, Aug. 25-27, has 1,289 Lots



Session 1, on Thursday, August 25th, will feature 362 lots of Asian and ethnographic arts. Session 2, the following day, will contain 396 lots of Mid-Century Modern and modern art and design, jewelry and silver. The final session, on Saturday, August 27th, will have 529 lots of period antiques and fine art, making for a three-day event bursting with a total of 1,289 lots.





The large oil on canvas by Igor Tulpanov, 36 inches by 59 ½ inches (less frame), is a colorful surrealist work titled Samurai (est. $35,000-$55,000). Its one of Tulpanovs most important paintings and is signed and dated (96). It depicts chess boards, a ghost-like figure, a rolling hill of sleeping people and a red Samurai. The Russian-born Tulpanov makes his home in Florida.





The oil on canvas portrait painting by Jean Baptiste Van Loo is an 18th century three-quarter length painting of the actress and playwright Madame Marie Justine Benoit Duronceray Favart (French, 1727-1772), shown in a blue dress with jewels, against a red draped background (est. $15,000-$25,000). The apparently unsigned work is 37 ¼ inches by 31 ¾ inches (less frame).





The oil on board depiction of an Old Man Reading by Eastman Johnson depicts a gentleman with white hair reading a book on a table in a darkened interior, initial signed (E.J.) lower left, with two paper labels on verso, possibly in Johnsons hand, and nicely housed in a 20 ¾ inch by 27 inch frame (est. $4,000-$6,000). The work is listed in the Eastman Johnson Catalogue Raisonné.





The Session 1 Asian offerings will be led by a Chinese root wood and dream stone parlor set, comprising two gnarled root wood arm chairs, each having a round marble dream stone centered in the back, with a conforming rectangular cocktail table (est. $2,000-$4,000).





A pair of Chinese blue and white vases with stands, having short necks with lotus scrollwork above square section tapering bodies decorated with flowers, the underside with a blue Kangxi artemisia leaf mark, possibly period, should finish at $1,500-$3,000.





A Korean Chaekgeori 8-panel floor screen, ink and gouache on paper with silk borders, depicting a scholar’s bookshelf with vases, chimes, stone chops, calligraphy brushes, a toad and flowers, each panel 70 inches by 16 ½ inches wide, should reach $1,000-$2,000.





Session 2 top lots will be dominated by intriguing artworks, highlighted by a silkscreen behind float glass by Gerhard Richter (German, born 1932), titled Schwarz – Rot – Gold IV (2015), signed and numbered (89/100), 15.375 inches square (est. $8,000-$16,000).





A 1969 zinc etching on paper artist proof by Charles White (American 1918-1979), titled Sara at lower left, signed and dated at lower right, having a Forum Gallery (N.Y.) label on verso, 11 ½ inches by 22 ¼ inches (less frame) is expected to sell for $4,000-$8,000.





An artist proof lithograph in colors by Rufino Tamayo (Mexican, 1899-1991), titled Sandias (Watermelons), circa 1969, artist signed lower right, from edition of 100 (artist proof aside), 28 ½ inches by 21 inches (minus frame), has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.





A mixed media on shirt board by Robert Rauschenberg (American 1925-2008), titled 3 Shirt Boards (1991), from the artists ‘Shirt Boards, Morocco, Italy 52 Portfolio’, pencil signed and editioned 17/65, 23 ½ inches by 28 inches (sight) should hit $2,000-$4,000.





Session 3 will feature artworks, but other items, too, such as a bronze and marble bank table acquired by Amadeo P. Giannini, president of the Bank of Italy (now known as Bank of America). The table resided in the lobby of The Bank of Italy in San Francisco for years. Its 69 ¾ inches wide by 39 ¾ inches deep and should reach $8,000-$12,000.





A Civil War military commission on velum, signed by President Abraham Lincoln, appointing William H. Walcott (American 1828/1830-1901), “First Lieutenant in the 17th Regiment of Infantry” on Aug. 19, 1861 framed, carries an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.





An oil on Masonite board by Gifford Beal (1879-1956), undated, titled Summer Night, depicting Central Park at night with a horse drawn hack carriage and two figures, signed lower right and signed and titled on verso, framed, is expected to rise to $4,000-$6,000.





An 18th century oil on canvas bust-length portrait of a noble lady with jewels, wearing a yellow brocade dress with a blue cloak, from the Circle of Nicolas de Largilliere (French, 1656-1746), untitled, signed “JM Nattier” (likely later), should command $3,000-$5,000.





Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletrees Auction Mobility bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will be held August 22nd-24th, from 10-5 all three days, in the Ahlers & Ogletree showroom, located at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta.





To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery and the three-session Fine Estates & Collections auction planned for August 25th-27th, or to join their email list for information on upcoming sales, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree through social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

