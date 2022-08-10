FlipHTML5 Develops Online Course Creation Software for Interactive eLearning

Online courses experienced a boom during the pandemic. While they were somewhat popular before, they became something of a necessity amid restrictions on physical gatherings. The boom may also have been influenced by an increase in unemployment that led persons to offer their knowledge to others in online courses. To keep up with the surge in online courses, online course creation software has become more popular as well. FlipHTML5 is one of the more user-friendly online course creation software that even amateurs can use to create captivating and engaging online courses.

This online course creation software requires no special skills, making it perfect for people who just want to market their knowledge in a specific area. Users can simply upload a PDF file with the information they want to include in their course to the FlipHTML5 website. Alternatively, they can download the desktop app to access the page editor which lets them build a course from scratch without a PDF file.

Users are able to embed various multimedia elements such as images, audio, videos, forms, animations, and hyperlinks in their online courses when they use FLipHTML5’s online course creation software. Even if they don’t download the desktop app, the online multimedia editor allows them to complete these actions. The online course will be an interactive learning experience for students.

The completed online course can be uploaded to FlipHTML5’s cloud for free storage and web hosting. The online course creation software even has a virtual bookshelf for storing multiple courses. Both courses and bookshelves can be embedded in websites and learning management systems using the embed code provided. A URL is also generated for each course flipbook to facilitate easy sharing.

The online course creation software doubles as a publishing tool. Users can sell their online courses without paying any commission. Or they can choose to add it to the growing library of content currently available on FlipHTML5. SEO options are included in the online course creation software to increase the visibility of online courses on search engines. And Google Analytics integration is available so users can get statistics about their course’s performance.

“Our online course creation software has been very handy during the increase in online teaching,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

