Damon Burton Named Russell Brunson’s Inner Circle Member of the Month

Growing up lower-middle class, receiving Sub For Santa and free school lunches as a kid, Damon Burton knows the positive impact of giving. From his donation that made national headlines for paying off an entire school district’s past due lunch balances to granting once-in-a-lifetime family trips for terminal cancer patients, not having in his childhood has lead to an abundance of giving as a successful entrepreneur.

Those early-learned lessons of receiving have now inspired on-going moments of giving, as Burton is recognized as member of the month in Russell Brunson’s mastermind, Inner Circle for Life.

Inner Circle is an application-only mastermind, reserved for seven-to-eight figure+ business owners, with an undertone of importance towards inspiring others and giving back to communities.

“Inner Circle is the mastermind I’ve been waiting for. There are so many networking opportunities to choose from, but at a certain level you want to be surrounded by peers that inspire you to break through even further, personally and professionally.”

Burton remarked on the mastermind’s impact beyond myself. Elaborating that Inner Circle events motivated his wife and mother-in-law, and inspired his two pre-teen boys to start their own business, of which they’ve already sold over $2500 just two months later.

Not only has Burton learned from Inner Circle peers, doubling his business in less than a year, but he’s also taught them from his 15 years of experience owning the search engine optimization company SEO National. Internet marketing strategies that he shared have helped other Inner Circle members explode their marketing campaigns in minutes; lowering CPLs from $9 to sub-$4 as well as increasing conversion rates by upwards of 27%; adding millions in member revenue from his SEO advice.

“It’s reasons like these that Inner Circle has been humbling to learn and teach at the same time. I appreciate the opportunity to support incredible entrepreneur friends, and to be recognized as member of the month in return is amazing.”

Burton will be sharing the tips that lead to millions added for member at his upcoming new website www.FunnelsSEO.com.

About Damon Burton

A husband and father of three, Damon Burton founded a successful SEO company in 2007, SEO National. In the past decade-plus he has written a book on SEO, writes for Forbes, has been featured on BuzzFeed, USA Weekly, and has optimized websites for INC5000 companies, NBA teams, and businesses featured on Shark Tank.