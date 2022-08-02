Purification of Rural Sewage Water





Sewerage system does not exist in rural areas of the country. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), for disposal of human excreta, use of safe and eco-friendly onsite sanitation technologies such as twin leach pit toilets is encouraged for most parts of the country. Under this technology, human faeces automatically become manure in 1-2 years. In case of septic tank and single leach pit toilets, it is advised to retrofit them by converting the single pits to twin pits and connecting septic tank with soak pits. For treatment of faecal sludge from the septic tanks and single pit toilets, SBM (G) guideline provide for mechanical emptying of the pits and transportation of faecal sludge to nearby Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) / Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in urban/rural area. Funding provision at the rate of Rs.230 per capita is available under SBM (G) for setting up of FSTP in rural areas.





This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









