EMCAP Lending Announces a Special Presentation by Chris Petzy from Seacoast Vacation Rentals



The live, in person event will include several topics including Local markets and regulations around short term rentals, What to look for in a short-term rental investment, Seasonality strategies in places like Hampton/Rye and more.





Seacoast Real Estate Investor Group is designed to help local investors in southern New Hampshire/ Maine and north shore Massachusetts network with others and learn about real estate with speakers covering a new topic each month. The group meets the 2nd Monday of ever month from 6:00pm to 8:00pm





Bryan Joyce, VP Of Commercial Lending at EMCAP Lending will co-host the event at the Chapel + Main restaurant at 83 Main Street · Dover, NH.

