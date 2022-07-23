Hong Kong – Government’s response to media enquiries on waiver of fees relating to hanging national flags at lamp posts under Highways Department’s purview

Government’s response to media enquiries on waiver of fees relating to hanging national flags at lamp posts under Highways Department’s purview ******************************************************************************************



​In regard to media enquiries on the waiver of fees relating to the hanging of national flags at the lamp posts under the purview of the Highways Department, a Government spokesperson gave the following response today (July 22):





It is the Government’s policy to promote education on patriotism. All along, the Government has been encouraging community organisations and members of the public to, on the premise of respecting the national flag, the regional flag and their designs, celebrate together National Day, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day or any other special occasion and express patriotic feelings. This includes the use of the national flag.





In August 2021, the Highways Department received an application for the first time from a local group for hanging national flags at the lamp posts under its purview to celebrate National Day. It handled and approved the application, and the group paid the related administrative fees and inspection fees, according to the established procedures. Later, the Government received a request for granting discretionary exemption to the fees above and, taking into account its policy to promote education on patriotism, approved the waiver of them.





By policy, the Government will strengthen education on patriotism by enriching contents relating to the proper handling of national flags being hung. It will cover relevant elements in the course of formulating publicity and education details.





The Government will also formulate an appropriate system to handle the necessary follow-up on national flags being hung, including the proper handling of the national flags hung by community organisations and members of the public (which will cover detailed arrangements on the waiver of the fees relating to the hanging of national flags at lamp posts in the future overall), and enhance their understanding of the requirements concerned. The aim is to encourage various sectors of the community to, on the one hand, express patriotic feelings on the premise of respecting the national flag and, on the other, ensure that the activities concerned are conducted and arrangements made in a proper, safe and orderly manner.