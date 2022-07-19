FUNCTIONING OF MULTI-STATES COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES

The State/UT-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered as on 30 June, 2022 is given below, out of which eighty-one societies are under liquidation and year-wise (2001 to 2021):
|
S. No.
|
State/UT Name
|
Societies Registered
|
Societies Under Liquidation
|
1.
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
22
|
4
|
2.
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
1
|
–
|
3.
|
ASSAM
|
6
|
–
|
4.
|
BIHAR
|
19
|
–
|
5.
|
CHANDIGARH
|
1
|
1
|
6.
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
8
|
–
|
7.
|
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
|
1
|
–
|
8.
|
GOA
|
1
|
1
|
9.
|
GUJARAT
|
42
|
4
|
10.
|
HARAYANA
|
17
|
–
|
11.
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
1
|
–
|
12.
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|
2
|
–
|
13.
|
JHARKHAND
|
8
|
1
|
14.
|
KARNATAKA
|
29
|
–
|
15.
|
KERALA
|
25
|
–
|
16.
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
29
|
–
|
17.
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
655
|
15
|
18.
|
MANIPUR
|
3
|
–
|
19.
|
NAGALAND
|
1
|
–
|
20
|
NEW DELHI
|
159
|
10
|
21.
|
ODISHA
|
19
|
11
|
22.
|
PONDICHERRY
|
5
|
–
|
23.
|
PUNJAB
|
23
|
1
|
24.
|
RAJASTHAN
|
72
|
15
|
25.
|
SIKKIM
|
1
|
–
|
26.
|
TAMIL NADU
|
123
|
4
|
27.
|
TELANGANA
|
8
|
–
|
28.
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
154
|
9
|
29.
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
4
|
–
|
30.
|
WEST BENGAL
|
69
|
5
|
|
Total
|
1508
|
81
Year-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered is given below:
|
S. No.
|
Year
|
Societies Registered
|
1.
|
2001
|
20
|
2.
|
2002
|
15
|
3.
|
2003
|
16
|
4.
|
2004
|
35
|
5.
|
2005
|
28
|
6.
|
2006
|
15
|
7.
|
2007
|
16
|
8.
|
2008
|
31
|
9.
|
2009
|
33
|
10.
|
2010
|
54
|
11.
|
2011
|
95
|
12.
|
2012
|
247
|
13.
|
2013
|
194
|
14.
|
2014
|
250
|
15.
|
2015
|
83
|
16.
|
2016
|
19
|
17.
|
2017
|
7
|
18.
|
2018
|
8
|
19.
|
2019
|
9
|
20
|
2020
|
10
|
21.
|
2021
|
13
One society, namely, Gramin Kisan Vikas Seva Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd was registered in Jaunpur District of Uttar Pradesh in 2013.
As per the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder, every multi-State cooperative society shall have one principal place of business which shall be the registered office of the society. The registered address of a society can be anywhere in the country as specified in its bye-laws.
The list of new Multi-State co-operative societies that were registered after the formation of Ministry of Cooperation, State-wise as on 30 June, 2022 is given below:
|
S. No.
|
State/UT Name
|
Societies
|
1.
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
1
|
2.
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
–
|
3.
|
ASSAM
|
–
|
4.
|
BIHAR
|
–
|
5.
|
CHANDIGARH
|
–
|
6.
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
–
|
7.
|
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
|
–
|
8.
|
GOA
|
–
|
9.
|
GUJARAT
|
3
|
10.
|
HARAYANA
|
1
|
11.
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
–
|
12.
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|
1
|
13.
|
JHARKHAND
|
–
|
14.
|
KARNATAKA
|
–
|
15.
|
KERALA
|
4
|
16.
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
1
|
17.
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
17
|
18.
|
MANIPUR
|
2
|
19.
|
NAGALAND
|
–
|
20
|
NEW DELHI
|
2
|
21.
|
ODISHA
|
–
|
22.
|
PONDICHERRY
|
–
|
23.
|
PUNJAB
|
–
|
24.
|
RAJASTHAN
|
–
|
25.
|
SIKKIM
|
–
|
26.
|
TAMIL NADU
|
1
|
27.
|
TELANGANA
|
1
|
28.
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
5
|
29.
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
–
|
30.
|
WEST BENGAL
|
–
|
|
Total
|
39
As per record, eighty-one multi-state Cooperative Societies are under liquidation in which process of winding up have been initiated.
As and when instances of irregularities in any Multi-State co-operative society (MSCS) come to notice, action is taken under the relevant provisions of Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder. Further, powers of inspection of the MSCS have been delegated to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of all States/ UTs under section 108 of MSCS Act 2002.
This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.
