FUNCTIONING OF MULTI-STATES COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES

S. No. State/UT Name Societies Registered Societies Under Liquidation

1. ANDHRA PRADESH 22 4

2. ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1 –

3. ASSAM 6 –

4. BIHAR 19 –

5. CHANDIGARH 1 1

6. CHHATTISGARH 8 –

7. DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI 1 –

8. GOA 1 1

9. GUJARAT 42 4

10. HARAYANA 17 –

11. HIMACHAL PRADESH 1 –

12. JAMMU AND KASHMIR 2 –

13. JHARKHAND 8 1

14. KARNATAKA 29 –

15. KERALA 25 –

16. MADHYA PRADESH 29 –

17. MAHARASHTRA 655 15

18. MANIPUR 3 –

19. NAGALAND 1 –

20 NEW DELHI 159 10

21. ODISHA 19 11

22. PONDICHERRY 5 –

23. PUNJAB 23 1

24. RAJASTHAN 72 15

25. SIKKIM 1 –

26. TAMIL NADU 123 4

27. TELANGANA 8 –

28. UTTAR PRADESH 154 9

29. UTTARAKHAND 4 –

30. WEST BENGAL 69 5



Total 1508 81











Year-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered is given below:









S. No. Year Societies Registered

1. 2001 20

2. 2002 15

3. 2003 16

4. 2004 35

5. 2005 28

6. 2006 15

7. 2007 16

8. 2008 31

9. 2009 33

10. 2010 54

11. 2011 95

12. 2012 247

13. 2013 194

14. 2014 250

15. 2015 83

16. 2016 19

17. 2017 7

18. 2018 8

19. 2019 9

20 2020 10

21. 2021 13















One society, namely, Gramin Kisan Vikas Seva Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd was registered in Jaunpur District of Uttar Pradesh in 2013.









As per the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder, every multi-State cooperative society shall have one principal place of business which shall be the registered office of the society. The registered address of a society can be anywhere in the country as specified in its bye-laws.









The list of new Multi-State co-operative societies that were registered after the formation of Ministry of Cooperation, State-wise as on 30 June, 2022 is given below:









S. No. State/UT Name Societies

1. ANDHRA PRADESH 1

2. ARUNACHAL PRADESH –

3. ASSAM –

4. BIHAR –

5. CHANDIGARH –

6. CHHATTISGARH –

7. DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI –

8. GOA –

9. GUJARAT 3

10. HARAYANA 1

11. HIMACHAL PRADESH –

12. JAMMU AND KASHMIR 1

13. JHARKHAND –

14. KARNATAKA –

15. KERALA 4

16. MADHYA PRADESH 1

17. MAHARASHTRA 17

18. MANIPUR 2

19. NAGALAND –

20 NEW DELHI 2

21. ODISHA –

22. PONDICHERRY –

23. PUNJAB –

24. RAJASTHAN –

25. SIKKIM –

26. TAMIL NADU 1

27. TELANGANA 1

28. UTTAR PRADESH 5

29. UTTARAKHAND –

30. WEST BENGAL –



Total 39















As per record, eighty-one multi-state Cooperative Societies are under liquidation in which process of winding up have been initiated.





As and when instances of irregularities in any Multi-State co-operative society (MSCS) come to notice, action is taken under the relevant provisions of Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder. Further, powers of inspection of the MSCS have been delegated to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of all States/ UTs under section 108 of MSCS Act 2002.





This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.









