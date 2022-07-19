FUNCTIONING OF MULTI-STATES COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES

The State/UT-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered as on 30 June, 2022 is given below, out of which eighty-one societies are under liquidation and year-wise (2001 to 2021):






































S. No.

State/UT Name

Societies Registered

Societies Under Liquidation

1.

ANDHRA PRADESH

22

4

2.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

1

3.

ASSAM

6

4.

BIHAR

19

5.

CHANDIGARH

1

1

6.

CHHATTISGARH

8

7.

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI

1

8.

GOA

1

1

9.

GUJARAT

42

4

10.

HARAYANA

17

11.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

1

12.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

2

13.

JHARKHAND

8

1

14.

KARNATAKA

29

15.

KERALA

25

16.

MADHYA PRADESH

29

17.

MAHARASHTRA

655

15

18.

MANIPUR

3

19.

NAGALAND

1

20

NEW DELHI

159

10

21.

ODISHA

19

11

22.

PONDICHERRY

5

23.

PUNJAB

23

1

24.

RAJASTHAN

72

15

25.

SIKKIM

1

26.

TAMIL NADU

123

4

27.

TELANGANA

8

28.

UTTAR PRADESH

154

9

29.

UTTARAKHAND

4

30.

WEST BENGAL

69

5

Total

1508

81


Year-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered is given below:




























S. No.

Year

Societies Registered

1.

2001

20

2.

2002

15

3.

2003

16

4.

2004

35

5.

2005

28

6.

2006

15

7.

2007

16

8.

2008

31

9.

2009

33

10.

2010

54

11.

2011

95

12.

2012

247

13.

2013

194

14.

2014

250

15.

2015

83

16.

2016

19

17.

2017

7

18.

2018

8

19.

2019

9

20

2020

10

21.

2021

13




One society, namely, Gramin Kisan Vikas Seva Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd was registered in Jaunpur District of Uttar Pradesh in 2013.




As per the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder, every multi-State cooperative society shall have one principal place of business which shall be the registered office of the society. The registered address of a society can be anywhere in the country as specified in its bye-laws.




The list of new Multi-State co-operative societies that were registered after the formation of Ministry of Cooperation, State-wise as on 30 June, 2022 is given below:






































S. No.

State/UT Name

Societies

1.

ANDHRA PRADESH

1

2.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

3.

ASSAM

4.

BIHAR

5.

CHANDIGARH

6.

CHHATTISGARH

7.

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI

8.

GOA

9.

GUJARAT

3

10.

HARAYANA

1

11.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

12.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

1

13.

JHARKHAND

14.

KARNATAKA

15.

KERALA

4

16.

MADHYA PRADESH

1

17.

MAHARASHTRA

17

18.

MANIPUR

2

19.

NAGALAND

20

NEW DELHI

2

21.

ODISHA

22.

PONDICHERRY

23.

PUNJAB

24.

RAJASTHAN

25.

SIKKIM

26.

TAMIL NADU

1

27.

TELANGANA

1

28.

UTTAR PRADESH

5

29.

UTTARAKHAND

30.

WEST BENGAL


Total

39




As per record, eighty-one multi-state Cooperative Societies are under liquidation in which process of winding up have been initiated.


As and when instances of irregularities in any Multi-State co-operative society (MSCS) come to notice, action is taken under the relevant provisions of Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder. Further, powers of inspection of the MSCS have been delegated to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of all States/ UTs under section 108 of MSCS Act 2002.


This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.




