PaymentsEd Appoints William Tull of ACI Worldwide to Merchant Advisory Board

PaymentsEd, a non-profit organization focusing on delivering educational and networking opportunities to card-not-present (CNP) payment professionals, recently appointed William Tull, sales leader, digital, subscriptions at ACI Worldwide, the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, to its Merchant Advisory Board. All board members are charged with delivering high-level educational and networking opportunities for tenured payments professionals and those just beginning their careers in the field.

“It’s an honor to be part of the PaymentsEd Merchant Advisory Board, which is focused on promoting education and insights in payments,” said Tull. “ACI Worldwide’s global reach in real-time payments and billing puts us at the center of an industry that continues to push the limits when it comes to digital payments. I look forward to leveraging my experience to mentor and help others in this exciting and growing industry.”

Tull, a 20-year financial services executive, has built and led global teams at organizations such as Citigroup and JP Morgan. As sales leader for digital and subscriptions at ACI Worldwide, Tull leads teams focused on go-to-market strategy into new verticals, ensuring successful product launches for sustainability and growth while maximizing the end client user experience.

“We welcome Bill and ACI Worldwide onto our Merchant Advisory Board,” said Laura Lively, executive director for PaymentsEd. “Bill’s knowledge in the subscription and global payment spaces will broaden the expertise we have as we continue to ensure we’re providing the best possible insights and real-world information to our merchants.”

The group’s main event – the PaymentsEd Forum – will take place in Washington, D.C. from August 8-10, 2022. It’s the industry’s only event focused solely on educational and networking opportunities for payments professionals in a non-sales environment. The event gives attendees access to industry leaders and educational content that helps them to grow and become more successful and effective in their careers.

“The Payments Ed Forum was a great way to interact with other professionals and learn more about the best in class solutions and the direction of the Payments Ecosystem today and going forward.” – William Tull

About PaymentsEd

For more than three decades, PaymentsEd has been the leading source for card-not-present education (CNP). PaymentsEd is strictly for educational and networking, providing premium sessions that give merchants relevant insight into current CNP trends, regulations, and processes, as well as strategies to reduce risk and fraud without compromising revenue and customer loyalty.