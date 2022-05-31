Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2022 decreased 52.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2022]– CX-5: 15,026 units (down 44.1% year on year)– CX-30: 3,426 units (down 44.8%)– MAZDA3: 3,203 units (down 64.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2022 decreased 44.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2022]– CX-30: 5,026 units (down 37.6% year on year)– MAZDA3: 3,505 units (down 61.2%)– MAZDA2: 3,005 units (down 14.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

– Mazda-s domestic sales volume in April 2022 decreased 15.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

– Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 2.6% total market share (unchanged).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2022]– CX-5: 1,562 units (up 59.1% year on year)– MAZDA2: 1,125 units (down 21.2%)– MAZDA3: 532 units (down 0.6%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in April 2022 decreased 49.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2022]– CX-5: 17,508 units (down 41.0% year on year)– MAZDA3: 3,349 units (down 55.8%)– CX-9: 2,362 units (down 60.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2022 decreased 22.7% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2022]– CX-5: 32,589 units (down 5.4% year on year)– CX-30: 14,339 units (down 25.8%)– MAZDA3: 13,510 units (down 29.5%)

For the detailed report, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202205/220530a.html.













Topic: Press release summary



