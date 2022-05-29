Lanigan Ryan Wins Service Provider of the Year Award

Lanigan Ryan won the Service Provider of the Year award at the 2022 SUBBY Awards Gala for the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington.

The American Subcontractors Association is a national organization that focuses on business issues facing subcontractors and specialty trade contractors from both union and non-union firms across all trade specialties. The SUBBY Awards Gala is the annual signature event for the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington to award the top individuals and organizations who have impacted the subcontracting industry.

This award marks the fifth ASA award for the firm, and the second service provider of the year award. Previous awards recognized the dedication and support offered to the subcontracting community by both the firm and individual members of Lanigan Ryan, including Partner Brian Pollack and Partner Kevin Doyle.

“Lanigan Ryan has been a proud member of ASAMW for 30 years. We continue to strive to be one of the top construction CPA and consulting professionals in the DC Metro area and were honored when the members of ASAMW recognized us as the Service Provider of the Year at this past weekend’s Subby Awards Gala,” remarked Lanigan Ryan partner Brian Pollack, CPA. Pollack served on the ASAMW board of directors for 4 years and has served as the financial advisor to the board of directors for the past 12 years.

The firm looks forward to supporting the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington and its members in the years to come.