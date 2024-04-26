The Book “From Meaningless to Purposeful” by Crystal Summers Will Be Displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 25, 2024

What new author should avid readers of Christian/inspirational literature have read next? Crystal Summers, that is! She entered the publishing world with her debut book, From Meaningless to Purposeful (Trilogy Christian; 2023). This book will also be exhibited for the first time at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California Campus in Los Angeles, CA.

Every person has a redemption arc in their life story. As for new author Crystal Summers, every Christians life and faith journey includes such an arc. People, especially Christians, face bad times, hurts, temptations, trials, and wrong choices and decisions. However, Crystals story, as told in her inspirational book, affirms that regardless of their circumstances, God is always present to help in trouble. When their love is set on Him, all things (good and bad) will work together for their good and to help, teach, heal, deliver, free, and save others (His purposes).

Raised by a single mother and never meeting her father until later, Crystal faced a challenging upbringing, exposed to violence, drunkenness, and pornography. She also experienced molestation. By the time she reached her teens, she started drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes and marijuana. What chances does a child from a broken, fatherless family have in life?

Readers will be encouraged as Crystal shares how she overcame challenges, faced troubles, persevered through struggles, rebounded from setbacks, and deepened her faith in God. She believes that it is time for everyone to stop living in defeat, fighting battles that are not their own, and receiving generational curses that may or may not have been intentionally passed down. No matter their harsh treatment and unfavorable circumstances, one has the choice to turn their life around, live with purpose, and embrace the life God has planned for them.

Indeed, this book will bring increase to your life, said Crystal in her books introduction. Whether its an increase in knowledge, wisdom, understanding, faith, hope, love, joy, peace, patience, self-control, or something else I havent named, all you must do is believe to receive.Believe that the same and even better can and will happen for you as well. Believe that the truth I know is also for you to know; the life in me is also available to you, and the way Im going, you can go as well. Believe He who found and saved me is here to find and save you too. Believe that He who opened my blind eyes, unclogged my deaf ears, and softened my hard heart, desires to do the same for you too. Trust and believe that He who restored, reconciled, and resurrected all the dead areas in my life, then made it all purposeful, will do the same for you, too, just like that.

By walking in the path of righteousness (that is, obeying the righteous option), one can receive deliverance, freedom, and healing and overcome, thrive, and live in victory just as Crystal does and continues to do so.

Get a copy of From Meaningless to Purposeful by Crystal Summers on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the author and her works, visit https://purehearts.org.

From Meaningless to Purposeful

Author: Crystal Summers

Genre: Nonfiction, Inspirational

Publisher: Trilogy Christian Publishing

Published date: November 15, 2023

Author

Crystal is a beloved daughter of God. She is married to Raymond Summers and a mother of three. She was born and raised partially on the South Side of Chicago. She is a cosmetologist and the founder and Bible teacher of Pure Hearts, Let all you do be done with love, a movement-based business she birthed in 2021.