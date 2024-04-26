Manly E. Hogg Unfolds a Tale of Love and Identity in “Born To Be Colored Together: Not Your Ordinary Love Story”

Columbia, SC – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 25, 2024

In Born to be Colored Together: Not Your Ordinary Love Story, readers are invited into the vibrant world of Dawn Whitecloud, a young woman with big dreams and an even bigger heart. Set against the backdrop of college life and the sprawling landscapes of South Carolina and beyond, this novel is more than just a love storyits a journey of self-discovery and embracing who you truly are.

Authored by Manly E. Hogg, a seasoned storyteller with a knack for creating complex storylines, Born to be Colored Together explores deep into the complexities of race, heritage, and the universal desire for acceptance. Drawing from his own experiences and inspirations, Hogg brings Dawns journey to life with detailed and heartfelt emotion.

Dawns journey begins on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where shes raised with deep-rooted traditions and a fierce determination to make something of herself. When an opportunity arises for her to attend the University of South Carolina on a scholarship, she leaps at the chance, eager to pursue her passion for medicine and explore the world beyond her reservation.

But college life brings unexpected challenges, especially when Dawn meets Darryl, her love interest, who challenges her perceptions of love and identity. As their relationship blossoms, Dawn finds herself faces with the prejudices of society and the expectations of her own community. She sets off on a voyage of self-discovery, guided by her father, Chief Red Moon. Along the way, she faces the challenges of interracial love and the pursuit of acceptance.

In Born to be Colored Together, set in the late 20th century, the story looks deep into themes like race, heritage, and the strong desire to belong. We see these through the eyes of Dawn, who helps us understand a world where love conquers prejudice, and being brave enough to be yourself is the biggest win.

As Dawn goes through the challenges and joys of college with her true love, readers are drawn into a story thats both touching and makes you reflect deeply. With its relatable characters and engaging storytelling, Born to be Colored Together: Not Your Ordinary Love Story is a celebration of love in all its forms and a reminder that true acceptance comes from within.

Through Dawns journey, readers are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences of love and identity, and to embrace the richness of diversity in the world around them. As Dawn learns to embrace her heritage and follow her heart with Darryl by her side, she inspires us all to live authentically and to celebrate the beauty of being uniquely ourselves.

About the Author

Manly E. Hogg was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Bronx, relocating to Columbia, SC at age 10. He is a 21-year Navy veteran who fought in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War. This is his first book, and he is working on a book of poems to be published in summer 2020.