Skitii and the American Center Delhi Team Up for a Groundbreaking Principals Meet at the American Center New Delhi

The event featured opening remarks from Diplomat Darryl Woolfolk, highlighting the effort to improve diplomatic relations through education. It demonstrated Skitii’s ground-breaking AI emotion recognition technology and EEG-verified music with the goal of improving focus and emotional health in learning environments, particularly during exams. Dr. Chirag Jain, CEO of Skitii, emphasized the technology’s role in bridging the gap between stress and productivity.

A panel discussion, led by experts like Dr. Chirag Jain,Gaurav Chaudhary, Nitina Chopra Dua, Sukanya Arora, and Sanam Kapoor, explored the integration of productivity and wellness in education, moderated by Mr. Woolfolk.

Skitii, a Nexus alumni with significant growth under Incubation Manager Erik Azular, presented this event as evidence of its commitment to using AI for societal benefits. Special thanks were given to Diplomat Darryl Woolfolk and all participants for their contributions to the successful discussion.

For more information, demonstrations, or exclusive interviews, contact Darshana Jain, cofounder of Skitii, at darshana ( @ ) mindfulgurukul dot com or 9987403026 dot This event sets the stage for future educational technology and AI collaborations, emphasizing Skitii and the U dot S dot Embassy India’s commitment to technological and skill development advancements dot

About Skitii

Skitii leads in AI-driven educational tools, focusing on emotion recognition to improve learning experiences and emotional wellness. Its advanced AI solutions aim to merge technology with human emotions, fostering more empathetic and effective learning environments.

