“Blackberry Winter: Dormant Vines” by Brenda Heinrich Higgins was displayed at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

The self-publishing and book marketing company, ReadersMagnet, had showcased Blackberry Winter: Dormant Vines by Brenda Heinrich Higgins at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which was the most significant literary festival in the nation. The event took place last April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California Campus in Los Angeles, CA. Held every April, the L.A. Times Festival of Books is an event that celebrates literature, arts, and culture, providing an excellent opportunity to appreciate the beauty of literature and become engrossed in the world of books.

Written as a diary spanning 17741804, Blackberry Winter is firmly rooted in local community life and history. The Deremer familys challenging life is followed from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to the untamed frontier of Mansfield Woodhouse, New Jersey.

As readers went through the books pages, they became a part of the Deremer family, who left behind a comfortable lifestyle in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to raise their children near the border of Mansfield Woodhouse, New Jersey. Brendas nostalgic and historical fiction began with her familys journey in 1774. The book delved into the Deremers happy times, hardships, and the heart-rending events that helped make America what it is today.

Brenda Heinrich Higginss debut book offered its readers an insightful view of what it means to live through and survive the challenges brought by the American Revolution. It touched on the importance of family, community, love, and support in moving forward. Can a land of mixed nationalities and classes of people, who often cannot speak each others language, come together and create a perfect union? Only God and time will tell. Readers will soon witness another poignant tale as the journey continues in Brendas series with Blackberry Winter: Flowering Brambles.

Relive a moment in time through the eyes of the Deremer family in Blackberry Winter: Dormant Vines by Brenda Heinrich Higgins.

Brenda Heinrich Higgins grew up in Broadway, Warren County, New Jersey. This is the same village where her mother, grandmother, and great-grandfather were born and raised their families. Brenda is a wife, mother, and grandmother who resides a few miles from her roots. Brenda is a member of several historical organizations. Her passion is genealogy and local history, and she shares this hobby with her husband.