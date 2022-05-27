Bedsure Helps Customers Refresh Home Décor with Minimalist Products.

The end of Spring is when sleepers update their existing home style and bedroom décor for a refreshed mood and vibe, just in time for the new season. Bedsure, a leading home textile manufacturer with over 17 million cozy customers served to date, recognizes the growing popularity of minimalism décor style, particularly in the summer season, and recommends the following tips to achieve an elevated elegance with minimalistic touch while staying cozy and comfortable.

Staying Monochrome.

Minimalism is often associated with fewer shades of colors bonded together harmoniously without distracting contrasts. For example, instead of strong contrasting black and white, a variation of grey would convey a more subtle minimalism tone. The following Bedsure duvet covers and comforters are ideal for those seeking a minimalist makeover.

Bedsure Brushed Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

The Bedsure Brushed Microfiber Duvet Cover Set is a full-on minimalistic duvet cover set that offers unmatched elegance with extraordinary softness. The Luxurious microfiber bedding set is made in a palette of modern colors that are colorful but subtle. Its twelve color options make the duvet cover set a perfect option for all minimalists. Currently ranked #1 Best Seller on Amazon, the 100% microfiber polyester fiber found in the duvet cover set is delicately brushed to achieve ultimate snuggling coziness, allowing sleepers to get cozy while getting stylish.

Available in 12 color options and full size options, the Bedsure Brushed Microfiber Duvet Cover Set starts at just $20.99 before discounts.

Bedsure Cationic Comforter Set

The Bedsure Cationic Comforter Set has been one of Bedsure’s most popular comforter sets since its debut in 2020. The Amazon’s Choice comforter set is filled with 300 GSM polyester filling and offers extraordinary puff to keep any sleeper warm and cozy for all seasons. In addition, the brushed cationic dyeing shell brings a simple and classy double-color visual experience. Now comes in six color options, including Grey, Greyish Blue, Greyish Green, Khaki, and the all-new Beige and Pink. In addition, this comforter set is available in Twin, Queen, King, and California King sizes, making it suitable for minimalists sleeping in all types of bedrooms and beds.

Texture and pattern

Contrary to popular belief, minimalism isn’t about being blank when it comes to texture and pattern. A subtle and elegant, yet simple pattern, such as simple stripes, herringbone, and corduroy patterns can prevent the minimalist design from being monotony. Graphic design can also convey a subtle minimalism mood, such as the Bedsure Floral Duvet Cover Set. Minimalism is a subtle design element that adds diversity and dimension to the object without being over-the-top. The following products are Bedsure’s take on subtle engagements in the sleeping space.

Bedsure Floral Duvet Cover Set

The Bedsure Floral Duvet Cover Set brings a fresh botanical spring style to any bedroom. The subtle color options available on this duvet cover set do not overpower the interior design and will blend in with any minimalistic bedroom. In addition, the elegant floral prints on both sides of the duvet cover set allow its sleepers to mix and match and personalize their bedding style to their mood and preference.

As a new SS22 release, the Bedsure Floral Duvet Cover Set comes in Queen and King sizes and three colors, including Gray, Green, and Pink, and starts at just $29.99 before discounts.

Bedsure Corduroy Pattern Quilt Set

The Bedsure Corduroy Pattern Quilt Set is an SS22 new release designed for warmer days ahead. The detail channel stitching highlights the valleys in a corduroy pattern and brings sophistication and style to any bedroom. The contrasting color edges take the ordinary quilt into a new extraordinary visual dimension, while the high-strength stitches connect across the fabric’s surface to ensure long-term durability.

This quilt set is made of 100% polyester microfiber to keep sleepers cozy and cool on warmer days, making it an excellent choice for minimalists looking to swap their current beddings for the new season. Starting at $48.99, the Bedsure Corduroy Pattern Quilt Set is available in Queen and King sizes and three visually appealing color options, including Grey and Azure Blue, White and Azure Blue, and White and Burnt Orange.

Neutral Colors

Neutral and softer-toned colors, such as beige, creamy white, or sand pink, are the gateway to achieving a minimalist sensation. They are elegantly shaded without being too over-the-top. They express personalities without screaming. The following Bedsure home accessories make perfect minimalism additions to any household.

Bedsure Waffle Weave Blanket with Tassels

As one of the newest members of Bedsure’s Waffle Weave family, the Bedsure Waffle Weave Blanket with Tassels is made with 100% cotton for its signature high breathability. Its elegant waffle weave craftsmanship ensures freshness, comfort, and durability.

The classic, exquisite, yet stylish waffle weave design compliments simplistic and minimalistic home design without being over-the-top and is a perfect addon to any existing home as a decorative element or a practical warm-keeping blanket.

The Bedsure Waffle Weave Blanket with Tassels starts at just $39.99 and is available in three color options, including Beige, Grey, and White, and three sizes, including Twin, Queen, and King.

