XSEED Games’ Genre-blending Zombie Title, DEADCRAFT, Breaks Loose on PC and Console Today

Play as Zombie-Human Hybrid Reid as He Farms, Crafts, and Fights His Way to Wasteland Justice

TORRANCE, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 20, 2022







XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that DEADCRAFT, a new simulation/action game developed by Marvelous First Studio, is now available on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, the Nintendo Switch system, and is supported through Smart Delivery on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The digital-only title is available for $24.99 for the standard edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which includes two DLC adventures, an exclusive costume, and an in-game item pack, with a 10% discount for the standard edition and 15% discount for the Deluxe Edition on all digital storefronts through May 29, 2022.





The DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition includes two DLC packs, It Came from the Junkyard and Jessies Wasteland Wares, both of which will arrive in the coming month. It Came from the Junkyard pits Reid against a monstrous new threat named Revenant. In Jessies Wasteland Wares, players will step into the shoes of eccentric nurse Jessie as she sets up shop to raise funds for her beloved lady Duna. Both DLC packs will be available individually for $7.99 each.





Additionally, the Deluxe Edition includes a Shinobi Outfit costume exclusive to this version of the game and a Resource Pack featuring a handful of in-game resources to help players survive their early escapades in the treacherous wasteland.





Stare in wild wonder as the half-human, half-zombie protagonist Reid slices through foes on a quest for righteous vengeance! Wield his inhuman zombie powers to fend off enemies while searching the wasteland for answers to what happened to the only man he could trust. Build fantastical new armaments, conjure curious concoctions, or even grow and harvest zombie soldiers to stand by Reids side against whatever the apocalypse throws at him. Throughout his adventures Reid will need to take advantage of the strength his zombie side can provide in combat while taking care to maintain what little humanity he has left to stay in the good-graces of the locals or not, and fully embrace his inner-zombie to shake down the inhabitants. Its a dangerous world, and in order to stay alive Reid must take full advantage of the dead!





DEADCRAFT is the newest deadly and daring game from Marvelous First Studio, creators of DAEMON X MACHINA. As if a hail of meteors reducing earth to a barren wasteland wasnt bad enough, the devastation released a mysterious virus that resurrected the dead. Ravaged by fire from the sky and the dead below, only a fraction of the human population remains, largely clustered into small outposts where power-hungry opportunists capitalize on the chaos. A rare survivor of exposure to the virus, part-zombie Reid is captured by the twisted Nebron, leader of the Ark. After escaping from the torture table into the surrounding wasteland, Reid is determined to return to the city and exact some apocalyptic justice.





Developed by Marvelous First Studio and published in North America by XSEED Games, DEADCRAFT launched on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch and worldwide on PC via Steam on May 19. The title is published in Europe on all console platforms by Marvelous Europe. The PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch releases of the game have been rated M for Mature by the ESRB; the PC release has not been rated.





VIDEO: DEADCRAFT – Launch Trailer