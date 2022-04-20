NuvOx Technology Featured in Prominent Peer Review Journal

NuvOx Pharma’s technology, which is developed as a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, was featured in the prominent journal of Frontiers of Neurology.

In its March 2022 edition, the article “Systematic Review – Combining Neuroprotection with Reperfusion in Acute Ischemic Stroke” (by William Culp, et. al.), screened 1764 titles/abstracts of studies of neuroprotectants in stroke and selected the top 30 full reports from unique studies. The paper, “Dodecafluoropentane emulsion in acute ischemic stroke: a phase Ib/II randomized and controlled dose-escalation trial,” published in the Journal of Vascular Interventional Radiology was selected as one of the top 30 studies for full review.

“Clinical trials of neuroprotection in acute ischemic stroke (AIS) had challenges and failures. However, this is also a prime time where innovations are making breakthroughs. We are excited to receive this acknowledgement for our technology,” said Dr. Evan Unger, NuvOx’s CEO, “Our Phase Ib/II trial not only demonstrated safety, but also produced efficacy data from participants. The next clinical stage – Phase IIb, will require much more funding and resources, but we are collaborating with sites and seek additional non-dilutive funding, so we can start the trial, and propel this exciting technology forward.”

About NuvOx Pharma

NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The Company’s lead drug – NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.

The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as a Biologic by the US FDA, it confers 12 years of exclusivity in the US Market.

About Frontiers of Neurology

Frontiers in Neurology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed articles across a wide spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical research that help improve patient care.

For more information visit: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurology

About Journal of Vascular Interventional Radiology

Journal of Vascular Interventional Radiology (JVIR), published continuously since 1990, is an international, monthly peer-reviewed interventional radiology journal. As the official journal of the Society of Interventional Radiology, JVIR is the peer-reviewed journal of choice for interventional radiologists, radiologists, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, neurosurgeons, and other clinicians who seek current and reliable information on every aspect of vascular and interventional radiology. Each issue of JVIR covers critical and cutting-edge medical minimally invasive, clinical, basic research, radiological, pathological, and socioeconomic issues of importance to the field.

For more information visit: https://www.jvir.org

Company Contact:

NuvOx Pharma Dr. Evan Unger, CEO Rong Wang, COO/CFO

Investor Contact:

Rong Wang T: 520.624.6688

E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com