Voltrek Announces Sponsorship of 2022 Charging Across America Challenge



The challenge features two Energica motorcycle riders, Robert Swartz and Steven Day, who will attempt to break the Cannonball cross-country electric motorcycle record of 178 hours and 17 minutes. Both riders will simultaneously journey coast-to-coast in opposite directions following the original 2,906-mile route of the 1971 Cannonball Run, creating a unique race within a race. The CAAC route extends from New York Citys Red Ball Garage to the Portofino Hotel in Redondo Beach, California.





Clean mobility is crucial to supporting an equitable, healthier future for everyone. Voltrek chose to support this Earth Day-inspired challenge because it highlights the increasing access to reliable charging infrastructure, which will help to dispel range anxiety concerns for potential EV drivers, says Kathleen Connors, founder and CEO of Voltrek, a forerunner in deploying EV charging infrastructure across the Northeast. The CAAC riders will visit dozens of EV charging stations along their coast-to-coast journey, including hubs operated by ChargePoint, one of the worlds largest EV charging networks.





Were delighted to have Voltreks support for this first-time event, says Swartz, CAAC founder and owner of Robs Dyno Service and Energica of New England (EONE). Ive personally worked with Kathleen and her team and believe in promoting businesses I know and trust. Recently, Voltrek helped set up a new ABB fast-charging system at EONE, an Energica motorcycle dealership and service center in Gardner, Massachusetts. Connors adds, This fast-charging solution from ABB is equipped to handle cars, trucks and motorcycles and benefits not just customers, but also the local community and regional tourism.





The CAAC team will provide real-time results of its multiday record attempt on social media and the event website, www.caac2022.com. Media representatives interested in covering this story can contact Voltreks marketing spokesperson, Erica Bender, at 903-539-8020 or erica ( @ ) elevated-expressions dot com dot





About the Charging Across America Challenge (CAAC 2022)



The Charging Across America Challenge (CAAC) is a first-of-its-kind event taking place April 18-22, 2022. Two riders, Robert Swartz and Steven Day, will attempt to break the Cannonball cross-country electric motorcycle record of 178 hours and 17 minutes piloting Energica electric motorcycles. CAAC organizers hope to leverage the interest in fighting climate change, rebuilding Americas infrastructure and embracing new EV technology to generate a good news story everyone can celebrate on Earth Day 2022the finish-line day of this monumental race. More details about the CAAC are available at www.caac2022.com.





About Voltrek, LLC: Voltrek is a Massachusetts-based firm that specializes in designing, installing and servicing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Northeast. From planning and design, to management and construction, to service and maintenancethe woman-owned operation handles jobs of all scope and scale on behalf of project partners such as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), AstraZeneca, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston University Medical Center, National Grid, Eversource and New York Power Authority (NYPA). Voltrek also provides guidance on best-in-class EV supply equipment (EVSE) solutions and is one of the top certified resellers of ChargePoint equipment in the nation.





About Robert Swartz



Robert is leading the charge (pun intended) on the CAAC event, which combines his advocacy of clean mobility and obsession with high-performance motorcycles. The 21-time land-speed record holderwho has raced everything from ultra-fast motorcycles to a classic Model T Speedster he built at age 15will pilot a 2022 Energica EVA EsseEsse9 on the westward route of the CAAC. Known as the Motorcycle Marriage Counselor, the Massachusetts native owns and operates two businesses, Robs Dyno Service and Energica of New England, and leverages his 30+ years of motorcycle sales and service expertise to help clients fall in love with their bikes all over again.





About Steven Day



Steven Day, an Air Force veteran, has been a commuter motorcycle rider for 22 years. Last year was his first big adventure, taking not one but three cross-country treks. His ride from Florida to San Diego on a zero-emission bike took just 93 hours, making him the current cross-country e-motorcycle record holder. Steven will ride his 2021 Energica EVA Ribelle on the eastward route of the CAAC, which is 500+ miles longer than his Florida-to-California record run.





