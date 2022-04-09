Canada – Historic agreement between the ARRQ and the NFB.

The Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ) and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) have signed a historic document: the first scale agreement between the two organizations. The agreement is in effect for 42 months and applies to animation, documentaries and fictional works under the jurisdiction of the ARRQ, namely, productions in French or any other original language besides English, shot primarily in Quebec and directed by filmmakers who are Quebec residents or who live in Quebec.

Montreal, April 5, 2022 — The Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ) and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) have signed a historic document: the first scale agreement between the two organizations. The agreement is in effect for 42 months and applies to animation, documentaries and fictional works under the jurisdiction of the ARRQ, namely, productions in French or any other original language besides English, shot primarily in Quebec and directed by filmmakers who are Quebec residents or who live in Quebec. The scale agreement also includes a Letter of agreement with respect to interactive works and outlines working conditions that reflect the privileged relationship that the NFB hopes to maintain with creators.

“This first scale agreement between the ARRQ and the NFB is something both parties have wanted for a long time. What a great step forward! I would like to thank all the negotiating teams, who made these talks a true priority. This agreement formally recognizes the NFB’s distinct model of creation and production. And it also speaks to the respectful and equitable relationship we wish to maintain with creators. This is a fundamental commitment for the NFB as a public producer.” — Julie Roy, Director General, Creation and Innovation, NFB

“This historic scale agreement ensures respect for filmmakers’ profession and their creative independence. I would like to warmly thank the members of the negotiating committee and the ARRQ’s labour relations team for their commitment and their engagement with this process over more than four years, as well as all the filmmakers who contributed during this period.” — Mylène Cyr, Executive Director, ARRQ

The ARRQ-NFB scale agreement went into effect on March 28, 2022.

About ARRQ

The Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ – Quebec directors’ association) is a labour organization recognized by the Act respecting the professional status and conditions of engagement of performing, recording and film artists (S-32.1) and the Status of the Artist Act (L.C. 1992, c. 33). ARRQ represents more than 800 freelance directors working mainly in French-language film, television and digital content.

The ARRQ defends the professional, economic, cultural, social and moral rights and interests of Quebec directors in all occasions and issues. Among the measures taken to uphold the rights of directors and ensure their conditions for creation, the association negotiates collective agreements, writes and helps to develop briefs, and contributes to numerous studies. www.reals.quebec.

About the NFB

The NFB is Canada’s public producer and distributor of award-winning documentaries, auteur animation, interactive stories and participatory experiences, working with talented creators across the country. The NFB is taking action to combat systemic racism and become a more open and diverse organization, while working to strengthen Indigenous-led production and gender equity in film and digital media. NFB productions have won more than 7,000 awards, including 12 Oscars. To access this unique content, visit NFB.ca.

– 30 –

Stay Connected

Online Screening Room: NFB.ca

NFB Facebook | NFB Twitter | NFB Instagram | NFB Blog | NFB YouTube | NFB Vimeo

Curator’s perspective | Director’s notes

About the NFB

Stéphanie Brûlé

Executive and communications assistant, ARRQ

T.: 514-842-7373, ext. 223

stephanie@arrq.quebec

Lily Robert

Director, Communications and Public Affairs, NFB

C.: 514-296-8261

l.robert@nfb.ca