Eye to Eye Named Best Nonprofit to Work For 2022 By The Nonprofit Times

NEW YORK – April 4, 2022 – PRLog — Eye to Eye is honored to once again be named a Best Nonprofit to Work For in 2022 by The NonProfit Times! Nationally, Eye to Eye ranks 31st overall.

Eye to Eye was first named to the list in 2018, which is compiled in conjunction with Best Companies Group and identifies nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces. This survey and awards program is designed to identify and recognize the 50 best employers in the nonprofit industry.

“All of us at Eye to Eye are thrilled to receive this honor,” said President Marcus Soutra. “The creativity, passion, and resiliency of this team inspires me every day.” In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, many organizations have shifted to a remote work environment as much as possible to protect their employees. For more than a decade, nonprofits that make the list have been characterized by flexible working hours and remote working. Those organizations that placed the most emphasis on employee well-being during this shift topped the list. “The last two years have been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone and I’m so thrilled that the efforts and success of the whole team are being celebrated in this way.”

Other key categories used to evaluate the leading organizations included Leadership and Planning, Pay and Benefits, Culture and Communications, Work Environment, and Overall Engagement. Overall, Eye to Eye ranked high in employee survey measures with a strong emphasis on the sense of meaning and purpose working at Eye to Eye provides.

“I love coming to work every day knowing that my colleagues – who are from different backgrounds all across the United States and beyond – are all here for the same reason: the mission,” shared Alicia Siegel, Development Manager. “We are different in many ways, but our shared values and commitment to the Eye to Eye vision unite us. Knowing that my colleagues believe deeply in an anti-ableist world helps me to feel inspired and excited to do this work.”

Eye to Eye is focused on empowering students who learn differently and creating an equitable educational system. The nonprofit seeks to create a world where all students are seen, heard, and valued for their unique learning styles, regardless of their socioeconomic background, gender, or race. The workplace at Eye to Eye reflects the diversity of thought, perspectives, and lived experiences they cultivate in their communities. The work of creating educational equity for all learners is enhanced by the unique experiences and backgrounds of each member of Eye to Eye and is exemplified in the organization’s core values (https://eyetoeyenational.org/ about-us/).

“I value most our commitment to learning, collaboration, and continuous improvement,” said Simmi Goomer, Chief Impact Officer. “As a team, we embrace the value and the importance of learning and learning together. Identifying as a learning organization means that we get to dig into the learning together, hold ourselves accountable to doing something with our learnings, and engage in reflective practice all throughout the year and not just at year-end.”

In addition to Eye to Eye’s work, the Eye to Eye team highlighted company culture strongly throughout the results.

“My favorite thing working at Eye to Eye is the people. When you love the people you enjoy coming to work every single day,” shared Melba Fidalgo, Special Assistant to the CEO & President.

“I love the team spirit, passion, understanding, and dedication everyone brings to the table. Also, being a small nonprofit, I love how accessible the Executive Team and senior leadership are,” Diego Rivera, People, and Operations Manager added. “You get that in a lot of other nonprofits but what sets Eye to Eye apart is the combination of both: the team spirit and passion alongside reach from top leaders.”