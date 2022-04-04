MTech Mobility Moves Global Headquarters to Jupiter, Florida

MTech Mobility, a leading global provider of mobility products and services, has moved its global headquarters to Jupiter, Florida. The company is investing more than $6 million to establish a state-of-the-art center at the 35,000-square-foot facility.

“We are excited to announce our new headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, to support our unprecedented growth in helping companies deploy, support and manage mobile and IT devices used for employee productivity gains, operational efficiency and improved customer engagement,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO of MTech Mobility. The company expects to create more than 100 new jobs in 2022 and more than 200 new jobs over the next 24 months.

MTech’s new headquarters at 15827 Guild Court will accommodate expanding demand for MTech’s products and services in North America and beyond.

“Increased capacity to better serve our customers and partners was the key driver in identifying a new headquarters location,” said Anthony Fernandez, Chief Operating Officer for MTech. “The facility was designed as a true collaboration center that offers the highest level of quality and security while offering employees a fun and flexible work environment.”

MTech, which outgrew its most recent headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, chose the Jupiter area for its hub of life science, aerospace, warehousing and manufacturing industries. “Especially with our explosive growth in serving the telehealth industry, we require a skilled bioscience and high-tech workforce and access to academic institutions,” said CEO Tony Fernandez.

The move is a homecoming for MTech, which was founded in Jupiter as a repair center in 2012. In 10 short years the company expanded to operate facilities in Norcross, Georgia; Shenzhen, China; Hong Kong; and Wexford, Ireland.

About MTech Mobility

MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive managed and repair services for any device, operating system or use case. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.mtechmobility.com.