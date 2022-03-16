New Platforms Helping Real Estate Photographers Grow Their Business

Haus Photo Media was created in 2019 to provide educational resources to real estate photographers to help them grow their businesses. The founder of HPM started their real estate photography business while studying at university and grew it into a 6-figure company servicing some of the world’s largest commercial and residential real estate franchises in addition to boutique agencies in Australia.

Haus Photo Media’s has recently released two new platforms to assist real estate photographers and architectural photographers; the Real Estate Photography Club and HausPhotographers.com.

The Real Estate Photographer Club provides relevant real estate photography news, tips and resources across all aspects of the business from marketing and finance through to equipment and technique.

HauzPhotographers.com connects the real estate industry with professional real estate photographers across three continents across the globe. Whether you’re a real estate agent, architect, interior designer, or a private seller, there is a reliable property photographer that fits your budget and service requirements on HauzPhotographers.com

For more information, please visit RealEstatePhotograper.Club and HausPhotographers.com