Spritzer Gives New Life to Bottles as Decorations for Chinese New Year

Spritzer (the “Company”) invites visitors to celebrate the Year of the Tiger at the decorated Spritzer EcoPark in Taiping, Perak from 18 January – 18 February 2022.

Thousands of recycled Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles have been given new lives as traditional lunar new year decorations such as ingots and ornaments lighting up Spritzer EcoPark and giving cheer to the seasonal celebrations as the Company takes the initiative to encourage and inspire everyone to recycle their waste, including bottles, that can be turned into other uses while helping to keep the environment clean.

Admission to the Spritzer EcoPark is free and visitors can stroll through the park to admire the festive decorations made from recycled bottles while taking pictures to keep as memories.

Spritzer EcoPark would like all visitors to have fun and enjoy themselves while continuing to adhere strictly to all standard operating procedures, including checking in through MySejahtera, social distancing, having masks on at all times and with sanitisers provided at various locations around the park.

As part of the festive celebrations and Valentine’s Day this year, pre-orders of customisable seasonal gifts, handmade bouquets and gift boxes are available for pre-order*.

Spritzer hopes to welcome everyone in a safe manner. Please plan your time and have a fun-filled experience at Spritzer EcoPark for this coming Chinese New Year!

*For more information and assistance, contact Ms. Peiwei +6018-386 2663 / Ms. Emi +6016-542 5915.

For more information, please contact:

Muhammad Hakim Syed Munif

Tel: +6012 318-5410

Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz













