Unique ID for Farmers





Ministry of Agriculture& Farmers Welfare, Government of India is in the process for creating unique ID of farmers of the country. The unique identifier of the farmer will link the farmer profile with all the agricultural schemes, which have been availed by the farmer. Some of the benefits to the Farmers are given below:





Provisioning Farmer’s verification through e- Know Your Farmer (e-KYF) which would eliminate the need of re-submitting physical documents to different departments for availing benefit(s) under different schemes. Access to field based & customised advisories. Ease of accessing the damage to crops due to extreme weather condition.









As on 09.12.2021, the database of farmers registered under PM-KISAN includes 11.64 Crores farmers including the state of Tamil Nadu wherein, 47.82 lakhs farmers have been registered.









This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









