Registration Now Open for ASCH-ERF’s 64th Annual Scientific Meeting & Workshop, Jacksonville Site of “Resiliency in Action” Themed Program

The American Society of Clinical Hypnosis (ASCH), in partnership with the ASCH Education and Research Foundation (ASCH-ERF), will host its 64th Annual Scientific Meeting & Workshops (ASMW) on March 3-6, 2022, at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown in Jacksonville, Florida. Attendees can participate in a variety of workshops based on their level of interest, skill, and training. In addition, ASCH will be offering the popular Power of Words as a pre-convention workshop. Those participants who are ASCH certified can take advantage of the 10-hour Teaching & Consultation workshop.

ASCH offers multiple opportunities for ASMW participants to take advantage of 32 advanced-level workshop topics in four tracks: Trauma; Pain Management; Mind, Body, Spirit; and Level 3 topics.

“Due to an age of unrest and global pandemic, these are some of the most difficult times. Caring for ourselves and our clients is of utmost importance. Therefore, tasked with developing a theme and program for this year’s meeting, the result is a wonderful panel of plenary speakers and workshops educating on the topic of resilience,” said ASCH President-Elect Joe Tramontana, Ph.D.

Plenary speakers for the upcoming ASMW include two renowned clinical experts. Michael D. Yapko, Ph.D., a private practice clinical psychologist and author of 16 books, conducts intensive hypnosis training programs around the world. His session, “Hypnotically Catalyzing Resilience: The Merits of Encouraging Vision,” will identify ways hypnosis can be used to promote resilience, examine the consequences of a future orientation on different aspects of psychological functioning, and analyze ways a temporal orientation influences treatment results. Yapko will also present a 90-minute advanced workshop on March 4.

Plenary speaker and psychologist David Patterson, Ph.D., ABPH, of the University of Washington School of Medicine has 30 years of experience practicing hypnosis and experimental hypnosis. More than 200 of his publications have appeared in peer-reviewed journals and chapters relevant to hypnosis, pain control, and adjustment to trauma. His session, “Scientific Principles to Enhance and Broaden Inductions and Suggestions for Enhanced Resilience,” will detail three areas of science that can promote more effective hypnotic inductions, and evaluate language of inductions based on dissociation, neurophysiology, and social psychological principles. Patterson will also present a 90-minute advanced workshop on the last day of the Annual Scientific Meeting and Workshops.

Visit www.asch.net to view the ASMW schedule, tracks, and faculty and to register for this highly anticipated educational event.