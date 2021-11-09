Canada – Canada’s nuclear regulator to hold a media technical briefing on NB Power’s application to renew its Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station operating licence

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) would like to inform the media about the upcoming public Commission hearing on NB Power’s licence renewal application for its Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station on November 10, 2021.

In advance of the hearing, the CNSC would like to brief members of the media on its staff’s oversight of plant operations, the requirements of the licensing basis, and how the public and Indigenous communities can participate in the upcoming hearing.

Date

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time

10 am EST

Event details

The event will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To attend the briefing, contact Media Relations at the coordinates below.