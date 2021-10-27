Keating Consulting Service, Inc. Acquires Bainbridge Computer Services

Keating Consulting Service, Inc. (KCS), a Bainbridge Island Information Technology Services Provider, has announced the assumption of IT services for Bainbridge Computer Services clients.

Charles Keating, president of KCS says, “Our respective firms share a similar philosophy. We have extensive experience and provide expert consultative advice in collaborative partnership with clients. KCS uses a hybrid managed service model which combines proactive IT maintenance services with on call IT support. We expect to customize these services as needed for individual clients to maintain the highest standards of service.”

Bob Haslanger, owner of Bainbridge Computer Services says, “I’m confident that Charles and his team will provide the same high level of service my clients have come to expect over the last 30 plus years.”

The transition is targeted for completion by the end of November.

Keating Consulting Service (KCS), established in 1983 in the Chicago area and currently located on Bainbridge Island, has provided IT services to Washington public and private sector entities since 1997. Charles has also been the president of West Sound Technology Association since 2009 and is co-founder/mentor, along with Doña Keating, of West Sound CoderDojo, one of two licensed regional groups in the USA for the international CoderDojo movement where the community learns coding for free.

KCS can be reached at (360) 697-9009 and info@kcsco.com.