ATC Online launches the Agile and Responsive website of Shree Garodi Steels

It gives us great pleasure to present an interactive website we have conceived and developed for Shree Garodi Steels. The site showcases the broad range of their products, which also include 20 best-in-class quality products for brands like JSW, Tata, APL Apollo, and SAIL. The Web Design & Development team at ATC Online has ensured that the website is true to Shree Garodi Steels motto of Quality with Service

I would like to express my appreciation to ATC Online for helping us establish a digital presence with the creation of our official website. ATC Onlines Web Design services have guaranteed that the site not only showcases our extensive variety of products and services, but also responds quickly to any on-the-spot questions through the portals interactive WhatsApp Chat.

 Mr. Bimba Chandrasekhar, Shree Garodi Steels

Shree Garodi Steels website has been developed on WordPress, version- 5.7.2. This is the most up to date rendition of WordPress. The entire web development cycle from concept to Go-Live has been achieved with the active participation of the client. The website may be accessed at https://garodisteel.com/

A salient feature of the website is the incorporation of interactive WhatsApp Chat for Customer Service and ad-hoc queries. This feature saves visitors a lot of browsing time and helps them make faster and better choices.

ATC Online is delighted to be working with Shree Garodi Steels. We applaud their steady expansion over the last decade, which has seen them emerge as a supplier of high-quality steel products to the building industry in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysore, and Bangalore. Id also like to commend our website development team for their outstanding efforts in getting this website up and operating with a good turn-around time, especially in the light of pandemic induced restrictions.

We look forward to our continued collaboration with Shree Garodi Steels in the future also. 

 Mr. Richard Melwyn Fernandes, GM, ATC Online

###