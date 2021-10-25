Composer Nathan Felix Presents 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound

San Antonio Museum of Art premieres immersive classical music by Felix.

Self-taught composer Nathan Felix and the San Antonio Museum of Art (200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215) will present a unique classical music performance on Friday November 12th from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The performance, originally scheduled for September 3rd, was postponed due to the rise in Delta variant cases but still performed for a virtual audience. The newly composed orchestral suite, Black Neon Rose, was written by Felix for four harpsichords, strings and choir.

To begin the event, local harpsichord builder Gerald Self will give a brief discussion on the history of harpsichords and give insight into his building process. In early 2019, Felix and Self met and discussed a grandiose presentation utilizing Self’s harpsichords but those plans were stalled due to the pandemic. This summer, Felix reached out to Self and talks quickly escalated with an agreement to premiere the collaboration at The San Antonio Museum of Art. The music drew inspiration from SAMA’s fall 2021 exhibition America’s Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution.

Felix is known for his guerilla style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound is given no exception, with a performance utilizing space and acoustics.

Who: Nathan Felix

What: 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound

When: Friday November 12th 2021 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art – 200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

About Nathan Felix:

Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American music composer known for his immersive and audience-interactive works. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS. In 2016, Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project. In 2018, Felix won awards for his “Opera on a Bus” and the “2018 Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence” for which he premiered is “Headphone Opera” titled, The War Bride at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

About the San Antonio Museum of Art

The San Antonio Museum of Art serves as a forum to explore and connect with art that spans the world’s geographies, artistic periods, genres, and cultures. Its collection contains nearly 30,000 works representing 5,000 years of history. Housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery on the Museum Reach of San Antonio’s River Walk, the San Antonio Museum of Art is committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage and life of the city. The Museum hosts hundreds of events and public programs each year, including concerts, performances, tours, lectures, symposia, and interactive experiences. As an active civic leader, the Museum is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the city and the region, and to supporting its creative community.