Ryan D. Byrd, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/government-contracts-practical-guide-in-the-post-covid-era-cle/

About Ryan D. Byrd



Mr. Byrd is a Managing Director in the Berkeley Research Group Government Contracts Consulting Practice. He has experience in both government contracting and commercial industries. His government contracts expertise includes work with major contractors in the professional services, aerospace, defense, manufacturing, information technology, telecommunications, biotech, as well as grant and cooperative agreement recipients in the not-for-profit and NGO fields. Mr. Byrds experience spans the entire lifecycle of government contracting accounting, administration and compliance related matters, including contractor litigation and investigation support.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC



BRG is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what’s next.

Abstract



While more and more Americans are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 infection rates are now ebbing, the pandemics impact on government contracting continues. Uncertainty still looms for contractors as the government pushes for new and pending policies and regulatory changes. Among the administrations current procurement policy priorities are increased production of important products via the Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA), intensified labor law enforcement, and contractor compliance with cybersecurity requirements.

These notable developments further underscore the need for government contractors to keep themselves in the loop of present and new rules.

In a LIVE Webcast, leading consultants Ryan D. Byrd and Rob McDonald, both from Berkeley Research Groups (BRG) Government Contracts Consulting Practice, will provide an in-depth analysis of the current and emerging regulatory trends in government contracting. Speakers will also share practical tips and best practices in addressing common compliance pitfalls in todays post-COVID world.

Key topics include:



 Government Contracting  Recent Trends and Developments



 New Challenges and Red Flags



 Bidens New Procurement Policy Priorities



 Compliance Tips and Strategies in a Post-COVID World



 A Regulatory Outlook

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###