“The Unstoppable Christian Business” is Free on Amazon for One More Day (until 04/09/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Ronald Eccles new book, The Unstoppable Christian Business: 7 Steps to Your 7 Figure with Purpose, Passion, and Profit. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one last day, April 9th.

How to build a highly profitable, kingdom centered business.

The 7 Step System provides the necessary ingredients to building the business of your dreams. This book will give you the Fire, the Framework, and the Fuel to allow your business to Go Vertical!

The Unstoppable Christian Business by Ronald Eccles is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (04/05/2021 – 04/09/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YS32JZJ

The Unstoppable Christian Business has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:

Dr Ron has been studying and collecting knowledge in this field for decades. He always goes above and beyond to mentor and provide for his flock. Reading these pages will provide insight and guidance that will help you succeed. – Steven G.

Extremely insightful and uplifting with practical principles centered on Christ. A must read for a Christian entrepreneur to impact your business and community. – Vien P.

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Dr. Ron Eccles is a Business Consultant/Speaker/Author. He has been a serial entrepreneur since 1983 building multiple successful businesses in different genres. In 2018 Ron and his wife Johanna launched a Membership driven Christian Business Owner Community called ROAR. They have also built a community of 100K+ Facebook Page Unstoppable Christian Worldwide