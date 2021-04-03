Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Sau Mau Ping (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Sau Mau Ping (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (April 3) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Sau Mau Ping.

Cheng Pak-kin, aged 85, went missing after he left his residence in Wan Hon Estate yesterday (April 2) afternoon. His family made a report to Police today.

He is about 1.65 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray trousers, blue shoes and carrying a wooden walking stick.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or 9886 0060 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.