Joint Statement; Libyan Dialogue: Comprehensive Agreement on Transparent and Objective Criteria and Mechanisms to Occupy Posts of Sovereignty

Libyan Dialogue; Bouznika , Morocco – The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament announced at the end of their meetings, that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms to occupy the posts of Sovereignty.

Berlin, Germany., September 21, 2020 — According to a joint statement read by Driss Omran of the Libyan House of Representatives, in the presence of minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament announced at the end of their meetings in Bouznika Morocco, that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms to occupy the posts of Sovereignty. Both parties also agreed to continue this dialogue and to resume these meetings during the last week of September. The objective is to complete the necessary measures to ensure the implementation and activation of this agreement.

The two parties to the dialogue called on the UN and the international community to support Morocco’s efforts to create the right conditions and a conducive climate to achieve a comprehensive political solution in Libya. They also reiterated their thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom and to King Mohammed VI for the support and assistance to overcome the Libyan crisis. These talks aim at achieving the hopes of the Libyan people and their aspirations to build a civil and democratic State that is governed by peace, security and stability.

The two delegations also affirmed that their meetings took place in “a friendly and fraternal atmosphere marked by understanding and consensus”. These talks were held as a result of the two Libyan delegations’ awareness of the current situation in the country, as extremely dangerous situation is threatening its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty. this situation has become worse following foreign interventions that only revive war, regional and ideological alignments.

Both parties also emphasized that these meetings take place in accordance with Article 15 of the Libyan political agreement reached in Skhirat, Morocco and following the conclusions of the Berlin conference. In addition, these talks took place on the basis of the relevant Security Council resolutions. The foreign intervention in the the Libyan affairs caused a division of the political and institutional powers and caused the citizens to lose confidence in the legislative and executive institutions.

