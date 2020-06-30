Jobsforher is hosting one of its kind The virtual HERKEY conclave 2020

The Virtual HERKEY CONCLAVE 2020 by Jobsforher

When: 3rd July 2020 (Friday)

Time : 3:00pm to 6:30pm

Register at: https://www.jobsforher.com/events/the-herkey-conclave-2020-for-rising-women-leaders/860

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: The Virtual HERKEY CONCLAVE 2020 by Jobsforher

The virtual conclave will bring together 150 global women leaders from a smorgasbord of industries which are highly driven women who show leadership potential and enjoy being the creators of their destiny.

The Virtual conclave features knowledge-sharing, career-builder workshops, and keynote addresses from women in power.

The virtual conclave enables attendees to interact with the Talented & successful global women leaders who will share their personal stories and why their companies are committed to increasing women in leadership positions.