Jobsforher is hosting one of its kind The virtual HERKEY conclave 2020

The Virtual HERKEY CONCLAVE 2020 by Jobsforher
When: 3rd July 2020 (Friday)
Time : 3:00pm to 6:30pm
Register at: https://www.jobsforher.com/events/the-herkey-conclave-2020-for-rising-women-leaders/860
The virtual conclave will bring together 150 global women leaders from a smorgasbord of industries which are highly driven women who show leadership potential and enjoy being the creators of their destiny.
The Virtual conclave features knowledge-sharing, career-builder workshops, and keynote addresses from women in power.
The virtual conclave enables attendees to interact with the Talented & successful global women leaders who will share their personal stories and why their companies are committed to increasing women in leadership positions.