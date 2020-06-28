Fan Engagement and The Second Screen

For the average sports fan, it’s no longer possible to passively sit on the couch and just watch a game. The ubiquity of internet-connected devices along with the multitude of media channels available at fans’ fingertips has led to a multi-screen, interactive experience.

Second screens are primarily social and consumed via smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. It’s estimated that over 80 percent of sports fans use second screens while watching a live sports TV broadcast.

The most popular engagement on second screens during live sports broadcasts are:

1. Use of Social Networks: A large majority of users, browse through social networks reviewing reactions as a game progress

2. Chat/Message with friends: Communicating via messaging apps is the next most common thing. Stats, quips, and “did-you-see-that?” moments discussed

3. Read news updates: During the game, fans browse through the news about the match or their team, whether its an injury update or a shocking incident on the pitch

4. Search for related information: Fans turn to their devices to search for information around stats for players and teams, upcoming fixtures, progress around other matches played simultaneously and so on.

For advertisers & brands becoming part of the social conversation with sports fans can be easier said than done, but there’s no doubt that marketers will have to innovate and create new activations between TV and social.

Some suggestions on how to engage fans in these moments:

1. Make visual, credible content that is easy to share.

2. Plan ahead, identify possible triggers for conversation and create content that anticipates these triggers

3. Ignite debate with questions and fan interaction.

4. Create snackable facts, stats and trivia.

At Data Sports Group, we are already helping media achieve great user experiences. For example, moment marketing services via social networks provides brands an opportunity to create content that anticipates triggers for conversation and that can be tweaked on the fly to be delivered quickly when needed, Being agile in the moment allows for capitalization on unfolding events that brands can relate to.