What is Safebreath Pro mask?

Safebreath Pro advertises using nanotechnology to filter out air contaminants that are larger than PM 2.5. But what does that mean?PM 2.5 is basically a size rating for Particulate Matter that is less than 2.5 micrometers – around 3% the diameter of a human hair. As you can imagine, this is really small, in fact, it is so small that it can’t be seen without the help of an electron microscope.Click Here https://www.streetinsider.com/SI+Newswire/Safebreath+Pro+Mask+Reviews%3A+What+is+Price+%26+Where+to+Buy%3F/16713188.html