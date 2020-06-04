Local Travel Professional Earns Certification from The Travel Institute

Sarah Marshall, CTA®, of TravelAble in Naperville, recently earned the distinguished Certified Travel Associate, or CTA, designation from The Travel Institute, the travel industry’s benchmark for educational excellence and the only travel organization offering certification for travel professionals’ varying levels of expertise. TravelAble is one of a handful of disability-focused travel agencies nationwide.

Naperville, IL, June 4, 2020 – Sarah Marshall, CTA®, of TravelAble in Naperville, recently earned the distinguished Certified Travel Associate, or CTA, designation from The Travel Institute, the travel industry’s benchmark for educational excellence and the only travel organization offering certification for travel professionals’ varying levels of expertise.

“Earning my elite certification status not only demonstrates my commitment to life-long learning, but also a commitment to my clients who will be better served because of my increased knowledge and skills,” said Marshall.

The Certified Travel Associate, CTA®, designation is awarded by The Travel Institute to travel professionals who complete a rigorous training program, including closed-book, proctor-administered testing, to demonstrate extensive industry knowledge and experience and the highest standards of travel professionalism. In addition, CTAs are required to fulfill stringent continuing education requirements each year.

Sarah Marshall has been a travel counselor for 2 years and has sent more than 75 clients on vacation experiences around the world. TravelAble specializes in custom designed accessible adventures for families and individuals. She was inspired to start TravelAble when her son was born in Israel in 2009 and had to spend 5 months in the NICU there. Learning the ropes of traveling with a child with medical needs and autism taught Marshall and her family a lot of lessons about what accessible travel really entails.

“Many potential travelers who meet with me have asked what accessible means,” explained Marshall. “Accessible to TravelAble means those tools, those destinations, those supports that you as a traveler need to access the vacation.” Marshall provides a lot of guidance through the planning process, as well as individualizing every vacation so it meets a traveler’s exact needs.

“We spend a lot of time building relationships with accessible travel providers on the ground in countries such as France, Italy, Costa Rica, Singapore, and so many more,” Marshall notes. “Whether you want a cruise or a bucket-list trip, we design the fully accessible vacation of your dreams.”

Marshall’s other professional recognitions include Certified Autism Travel Agent (IBCCES), Certified Leisure Travel Agent (TLN), as well as being a proud member of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) and the Family Travel Association (FTA).

To learn more about TravelAble and how Sarah Marshall can help with travel plans, call (630) 445-1144 or visit www.travelablevacations.com.

A collaborative industry effort created in 1964, The Travel Institute is the global leader in industry education and certification for travel professionals. Through innovative educational opportunities, professional certification programs, and customized learning solutions, The Travel Institute enables agent success by instilling a high standard of industry knowledge, professionalism, and excellence. Throughout North America, many successful agents and high-profile leaders credit their success to coursework from The Travel Institute.

About TravelAble

TravelAble, otherwise known as the Marshall family, is a premier accessible travel agency serving the Chicagoland area as well as families nationwide! With many years experience living and traveling internationally with a medically-fragile child, we have experienced the challenges of traveling with disability. We take a family’s dreams for a vacation, along with a picture of the accommodations needed, and create a custom vacation that meets everyone’s expectations. Your family deserves an extraordinary travel adventure together, and TravelAble is here to make that happen.

