Quick Bass Upgrade: AXTON ATW16 and ATW20 Woofers

Small, flat woofers are very much in fashion at present. Universally applicable, these can be easily installed either in a bass box, or used as a woofer to upgrade a 2-way or 3-way system.

With these two models, the ATW16 (16.5 cm) and ATW20 (20 cm), car audio specialist AXTON (http://www.axton.de/) now has two subwoofer chassis in its product range that are not only well suited to mounting in compact bass reflex enclosures but also for upgrading a 2-way to a 3-way system. With installation depths of 79 mm and 80 mm both these woofers can be installed without any problem in the vehicle to provide a punchy bass fundament.

The rigid, high-strength fiber glass/foam/paper sandwich cone in conjunction with the powerful 120 mm magnetic drive offers a great sounding and punchy bass response. The rear ventilated sheet steel basket and center vent hole enhance the cooling capacity of the 1.5″ voice coil, thereby supporting a continuous power input load of 75 W RMS. Employing a dual 2-ohms voice coil facilitates different wiring options for different deployment or amplifier setups.

The material choice like the use of long-life Conex spider material, rubber surrounds and corrosion-resistant gold-plated terminals with push-on or soldering option underline the quality of these two new AXTON woofers.