SISTec Ratibad Industrial Tour to HEG Mandideep

SISTec Ratibad Department of Electrical Engineering organized One Day Industrial Visit in HEG ,Mandideep, Bhopal.

Purpose of this industrial visit was to give a platform where students can realize similarities between class learning and industrial applications.

~About HEG

The main business of HEG is graphite which accounts for 80% of the revenue. Set up in 1977, in technical and financial collaboration with Society Des Electrodes Et Refractaires Savoie (SERS), a subsidiary of Pechiney of France, HEG is now the largest integrated graphite plant in the world. Spread over an area of about 170 acres, HEG (graphite division) has facilities for production of Graphite Electrodes and Graphite Specialities. Its plant is located at Mandideep near Bhopal (MP). HEG also has a dedicated R&D.

~After the industrial visit, students upgraded their knowledge at a very great level. It was a good learning experience. In each and every department/section, students got some or the other new ideas and new thinking which was necessary for development.

~ Prof. Mayank Nema arranged this industrial visit and Prof. Prasant Kumar & Prof. Kavita Kushwah made it successful.

~ Heartfelt gratitude to our respected Principal Ma’am Dr. Jyoti Deshmukh for continuous guidance and support.

~ Sincere thanks to GM Mr. Rahul Mishra and admin team to provide vehicle facility.

~ Special thanks to the HOD EE Prof. Ashish Singhal for continuous guidance and support .