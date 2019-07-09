Connolly Suthers Lawyers Can Assist in Retail and Commercial Leasing

Entrepreneurs and property owners in Townsville, Queensland can turn to Connolly Suthers Lawyers for help with retail and commercial leasing matters.

[Townsville, 09/07/2019] – Connolly Suthers Lawyers of Townsville, Queensland provides assistance to local businesses and property owners with matters regarding retail and commercial leasing. Tenants and landlords can benefit from the law firm’s experience in lease preparation and advice. Connolly Suthers Lawyers conducted a free seminar on leasing for landlords on 23 May, 2019.

Security in Scrutiny

Since 1895, Connolly Suthers Lawyers has been working with landlords and tenants in the North Queensland region. The firm prides itself in its extensive preparation of landlords’ leases and the quality of its advice to prospective tenants. The law firm understands that leases should be well-prepared and clear on the obligations expected from both parties, which could prevent misunderstandings and conflicts later on.

Connolly Suthers Lawyers is well-versed in retail shop leasing and can guide clients on the intricacies of the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994. Entrepreneurs can also turn to the firm for assistance in any franchisee licence agreements.

Educating and Informing Landlords

Disseminating information regarding the optimal groundwork and execution of leases is important. To that end, on 23 May, Connolly Suthers Lawyers held a free seminar in the James Cook University Townsville City Campus, aimed at educating landlords and property owners. Topics of the seminar revolved around important facets of leases and offered advice on vital processes.

The seminar covered subjects like the value of proper lease documentation, ways of managing tenants who do not pay dues, and legal and practical methods of terminating leases. The firm also discussed how landlords can recover unpaid rent from former tenants. This seminar is only one way that the firm maintains its relationship with the community of Townsville and surrounding areas.

About Connolly Suthers Lawyers

The firm was founded in 1895 and has been operating from its Flinders Street offices since 1936, with an established practice in Ayr since 2012. Connolly Suthers Lawyers, with over 120 years of legal experience, offers counsel on compensation laws, criminal laws and on the execution of wills and estates.

Contact the law firm at https://www.connollysuthers.com.au for further information.