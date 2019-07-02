Globus Infocom is enabling colleges under Goa government with advanced Smart-classroom & Virtual classroom solutions

Globus Infocom, a Make in India brand & one of the most innovatory organization that provides advanced technological solutions is providing 62 smart classrooms & 4 Virtual Classroom solutions that are being installed in Government colleges under Directorate of higher education, Goa. These Smart classroom & Virtual classroom solutions have been setup in the 4 government colleges of Goa at Sanquelim, Khandola, Quepem & Borda, launched by honourable Mr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa.

The 62 smart classrooms & 4 Virtual classrooms will not only provide top class learning solutions, but also connect the four institutes virtually, for resource sharing. This solution allows students to communicate, discuss, watch videos, presentations, share files, and assess in real time via live streaming through an online platform Learning Management System (LMS) Software which functions as a comprehensive online learning platform to host virtual sessions. This initiative will greatly improve the quality of teaching & learning in colleges & put forth a modern pedagogy for the holistic educational experience.

Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom said, “We are delighted to be a part of technology integrated education initiative taken by Directorate of Higher Education, Goa and are overwhelmed to be selected by the Goa Government to provide our advanced technology driven smart classroom &virtual classroom solution for the students. We are committed as a responsible citizen to contribute our best to fulfil the government objective. We are confident that it will surely be an aide for students to attend lectures from different institutes live by sitting at their own college.”

“We are the pioneers in the Education-Technology sector and a Make in India brand for over two decades. Our solutions have been successfully installed in major cities of India like Delhi, Lucknow, Mysore, Bikaner, Dehradun, Varanasi, Haryana to name a few. Our aim is to provide these smart solutions to every educational institute in India to make India more advanced & pro-active” Ms. Dham, added.

Some major USP’s of this solution are; extremely user-friendly, multiple camera views at the same time, showcases multisite audio & video communication, live conferencing, scheduling, recording & interactive whiteboard features.

About Globus Infocom:

It is one of the most trusted organization with a key focus on providing highly advanced, cost-effective & reliable technological solutions in the field of Education Technology, Digital Signage & Display and, Security & Surveillance. It’s one of those Make in India brands which have their own highly equipped manufacturing facility. With the widest range of product offerings designed to cater to 21st-century requirements, they have got the complete range of products registered on GeM (Government e-Market).