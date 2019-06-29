Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ 4K/30 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher is a pre-configured integrated HDMI video and HDMI audio modular HDMI matrix switcher. The chassis backplane allows HDMI technologies to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs or any combination. The core of the 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher consists of an 18×16 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 18 – HDMI input cards and 18 – HDMI output cards. The 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher is also 4K at 30 Hz compliant with a 4:2:0 colorspace.

You can control the 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher via Front Buttons or optional 7″ Touch Screen, WEB GUI control, or the RS-232 serial port. The matrix does not have IR nor a remote control but can be controlled with its iOS and Android App.

By having 1-port slide in cards the matrix is very reliable as in the unlikely even there is a loss of signal you just replace the card with a spare you have purchased or order another from us. The complete matrix does not have to be sent to us for a repair.

The WolfPack 4K 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher manages HDMI input signals for the inputs and outputs. This 4K 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher support long haul transmissions, maintains power reliability in the event of failure and offer the best flexible solutions for an AV system deployment. Our 18×16 HDMI Matrix Router also can support high-resolution HDMI sources routed to HDMI displays, monitors, projectors, or audio receivers, etc. The EDID can be selected between seven different modes or copied from the attached displays.

The heart of the HDMI inputs is the WolfPack chassis backplane which allows customization of the configuration for input and output cards to match every need of the system and application. The matrix support hot-plugs and you can change the cards while the equipment are still working.

EDID Explained: The 4K 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switchers EDID provides for optimal source-to-screen performance. EDID will optimize the video card output for the capabilities of the end display. The EDID ghost unit enables the copying, emulating, cloning, and “learning” of EDID data from a display. Our EDID Emulator and repeater comes with pre-defined presets, user programmable banks, Sink EDID sniffing bank and more. Our EDID Emulator ensures proper operation, for the best performing HDMI audio and video signal between any source and display Resolves loss of video, intermittent (flashing) video, snow, or color-space (purple or red) issues.

The WolfPack 4K 18×16 HDMI Matrix Switch w/Apps & WEB GUI with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/18×16-hdmi-matrix-switcher.html

