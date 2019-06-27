iNextrix Announced to Offer White Label Mobile SIP Dialer Services

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a leading IT company. The company has been catering its customers with out of the box solutions. The company has delivered impressive services to its customers all across the world. This time the company has announced to offer the best in the industry mobile SIP Dialer app.

The mobile SIP dialer is a mobile application. It can be installed on any Android Smartphone or on an iPhone. It uses SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) based calling. In a layman language, it uses mobile data of the Smartphone to conduct and tear down the calls. Thus, it is cheaper than traditional PSTN (Private Switch Telephone Network) based calling. On mobile SIP dialer, both local and international calls will be cheaper compared to traditional calling.

As per the shared details, the company will provide a white label mobile SIP dialer. It means if a company buys a mobile SIP dialer and wants to distribute it among its customers, then the white label SIP dialer app will have the logo, theme, color pattern and other brand elements of the company itself. This way the company can leverage brand benefits.

The announced white label mobile SIP dialer app is provisioned with a wide range of features. Below is the list of key features available in this app:

• Use profile

• Secured login

• Dialpad to call manually

• Contact book and integration of this contact book with the phone book of the device

• Audio calls

• Chat messaging

• Call hold and retrieve

• Call mute and un-mute

• Conference calls

• Call balance in real time

• Call history

• Last call redial

• And more

The white label mobile SIP dialer can be used to empower communication by any company. In fact, companies can also embark a business with this solution. They can provide a white label app to their customers and let them use telecom services offered by the provider.

The spokesperson of the company shared that this mobile SIP dialer app supports fast call connectivity in any type of network like 4G, 3G, WiFi, GPRS, etc. It also supports all different types of codecs such as G711, G722, G729, GSM, iLBC, Speex, AMR, etc. The VoIP and mobile app developers of the company will also develop and integrate additional functionality in the app if someone needs it to meet their business model.

The look and feel of the offered mobile SIP dialer app is amazing and one must use it to gain various benefits on a personal and professional level.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers a wide range of IT services and solutions. The mobile SIP dialer is a combination of VoIP and mobile and it provides double benefits to its users. To know more about it, please visit https://inextrix.com/products/sip-dialer