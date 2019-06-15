5 benefits of the diet on your health:

It is important to understand, and we address not only to people who are overweight, that the benefits of proper nutrition go beyond just the aesthetic aspect and affect the health and prevention of important, but also common pathologies.

The benefits of medical weight loss Orange County are many – Let us find out:

1. Healthier heart:

A study recently published that has shown that in overweight or obese subjects, the presence of T lymphocytes is greater, a type of cells that are normally responsible for the defense of our body, but in large quantities, are responsible for inflammation of the heart and vessels.

This article perfectly highlights the direct connection between a diet high in fat, obesity and the risk of running into serious heart problems.

2. Stronger bones:

The prevalence of arthritis in the obese is about twice as high as in normal weight subjects. Moreover, it arises much earlier and sometimes even more seriously.

Establishing proper nutrition and decreasing your body weight also has a positive impact on the health of your bones.

3. Longer life:

A study published in the “International Journal of obesity” has shown that patients who have a high-fat mass index also have a loss of about 7 years of life compared to healthy subjects.

This means that reducing your fat mass will lead you to live longer and healthier.

4. Reduced risk of developing cancer:

A recent study has shown evidence of obesity and 11 types of cancer (esophageal, stomach, colon, pancreas, ovaries, kidneys, etc.).

Taking proper nutrition and reducing your body weight will also result in a significant reduction in contracting tumors.

5. Increased fertility:

Obesity and overweight are increasing at an alarming rate and you have noticed that the number of couples who are unable to have children is also increasing.

A study of around 500 couples showed that where couples were obese or overweight, fertility had decreased by about 60%.

This is because overweight reduces ovarian activity.

The good news is that a weight loss almost immediately restores the ovulatory function and fertility. Furthermore, normal weight subjects also have much healthier children with a lower risk of developing diseases.