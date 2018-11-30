Computer Accessories Market – Revenue Opportunities, Trends and Future Analysis to 2025

30th November, 2018- Computer Accessories Market is expected to witness moderate CAGR in the predicted period. Computers are extensively used as an official conduct in office automation, hospitals, business and other domains. Computer hardware comprises motherboard, processors, peripheral controllers and interfaces, pen drives and hard disks. Peripherals consists of keyboard, monitor, printer, modem and mouse connected to CPU via cables and interfaces.

Driving forces responsible for the growth of computer accessories market includes rise in demand for computer accessories in office infrastructure coupled with rise in demand for computer peripherals. Other factors such as organizational use of PCs for reliability and sophistication in access that helps in smooth functioning from top management to employees at bottom of hierarchical pyramid, is expected to stimulate the market growth. In addition, government as well as private office exhibit a huge need for expert services as well as competent network support thus stimulating the market growth.

Based on product segmentation, the computer accessories market includes hard disk, RAM, speakers, monitors, keyboard and USB storage. Hard disk segment is further bifurcated into internal and external hard disk. Monitor segment is further categorized into LCD, LED and TFT. Keyboard segment is further categorized into wireless and wired.

Geographical segmentation for the computer accessories market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the predicted period due to high availability of consumers coupled with higher demand for computer and computer accessories. North America and Europe market anticipated at a moderate CAGR growth in the predicted period owing to low demand for computer accessories owing to consumer’s preference for cloud storage and adoption to smartphones. The key players in computer accessories market include Dell, Sony, IBM, Logitech, HP, Toshiba, Seagate Technology and Western Digital.

