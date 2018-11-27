Long Path Tool from KrojamSoft, Inc Helps PC Users Deal Long Path Files

Santa Clara, CA, (November 27, 2018) – It is often that files have too long directory paths to be easily accessed and mentioned in documents. As time progresses, managing such files can be a pain for users. The Long Path Tool is a tool to deal with long path files. It is from KrojamSoft, Inc, a renowned software applications developer.

This nifty tool is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Linux and Mac. Users can utilize this small sized program to list paths and files that have file path with over 255 characters. There are control settings for file ownership control and ACL control, ability to copy multiple files simultaneously, delete even locked system files, rename files / folders with long directory path in bulk and more.

At present, the tool is offered in 3 affordable packages to satisfy the needs and budget of different types of customers. Buyers can get different types of features and support as per the option that they choose. While one package is for home purpose only, the other two are intended for commercial usage. The 3 license packages are affordable to buy, and come with a one-time fee for their customers.

KrojamSoft, Inc is known for its powerful little software tools that help users to manage various aspects of their computer operations, and improve their productivity.

