Firm and Durable Cleaning Rags for Heavy Duty from Affordable Wipers

Houston, Taxes, United States – 21 November 2018 – Affordable Wipers offers a wide range of wiping rags, cleaning cloths, and shop towels for different applications, including automobile industry, general shops, factories, machinery, painting, building and construction along with other spheres. All these rags are made of high quality materials, containing diverse cotton blends, and so, possessing a high sorbent quality, which is perfect for cleaning chores.

The application of cleaning rags is essential for auto and machinery industry, when there’s always the need to clean some details or counterparts from oil, paint or some other substances, which can be hardly-cleaned with water. Every mechanic exactly knows how crucial it can be to have at hand a set of rags in order to clean his hands or products within the process of production or repair. Under these circumstances, it’s necessary to acquire a large number of affordable shop rags, which are required to be firm and durable, being made of high quality natural materials.

Being one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of wiping rags, Affordable Wipers is a perfect provider of wiping rags, cotton rags, cleaning cloth, cleaning rags, cloth rags, cotton wipers, cloth wipers, shop towels, shop rags, huck towels, surgical towels, microfiber towels, turkish terry towels, and much more. These products can be distinguished for their exceptional quality, enabling you to subject them to diverse challenges during the working process.

Affordable Wipers is the right spot to buy cleaning rags in bulk, while getting the needed stuff at competitive price, being sure of its quality. Visiting the website of this provider, you’ll be able to order the rags of different size and fabric, whether it comes to denim, corduroy, color fleece, color knit along with other types of fabric, which perfectly meet your industrial needs as well as your budget.

All the wiping rags, available from Affordable Wipers, are properly packed in heavy duty commercial wiping rag boxes with punch holes for convenient use and easy access.

About Affordable Wipers:

Affordable Wipers is a reliable provider of wiping rags, intended for different cleaning chores, which are specific for various industrial processes. All these rags are made of previously used clothes, including shirts, pajamas and t-shirts, or towels, but still feature an exceptional firmness and sorbent quality, allowing to use them for the hardest cleaning purposes, when there’s the need to remove such substances as oil, dirt, grease, paint, etc., which couldn’t be normally washed.

Contact:

Company: Rag Center

Contact Name: Tan Iqbal

Address: 9702 Wallisville Road Suite E Houston, TX 77013

E-mail: info@ragcetner.com

Phone: (877) 717-7247

Fax: 713-583-1297

Website: https://affordablewipers.com/